PM to announce cabinet reshuffle

He revealed that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent this week.

"The issues concerning the economy and the functionality of key state agencies, including Treasury, Finance, and Planning, have been heard loud and clear," said Prime Minister Marape.

“We will examine the central agencies of Government along with all supporting departments."

Meantime, the Prime Minister Marape will engage with members of the Port Moresby business community this week to address the aftermath of the riots, arson, and looting.

"I will specifically meet with business houses affected by the completely unnecessary events of last Wednesday," he said.

“Our discussions will focus on ways to assist them in recovering from the arson and looting of their businesses."

While emphasising the need for peace and sanity during the recovery process, Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude to the disciplined forces, especially those who worked to control the mayhem.

He acknowledged the State of Emergency's enforcement under Acting Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi and the ongoing administrative investigations led by Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu regarding the payroll issue that contributed to the chaos in the capital city.

The Prime Minister said the Government will collaborate with National Capital District Commission, led by Governor Powes Parkop, to ensure the recovery and resurgence of the capital city.