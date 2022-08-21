PM To Announce Cabinet

A week-long Parliament induction for new MPs also begins tomorrow, Monday August 22, 2022.

“You do not have to be a minister to reconstruct and build a better PNG; your role as MP, if utilised 200 per cent, can change our country.

“As I settle with who to fill in Cabinet and vice-ministry positions on Tuesday, I will not be able to satisfy all of you, so I beg your understanding and I will do my best to ensure that your role as MP is well supported.

“Our Coalition Agreement, as well as having all provinces and regions fairly represented, will be considered when making the line-up.

“In the line-up, I also hope to match ministers with department heads, who can deliver the outcomes we want for our people.

The Prime Minister has also urged all MPs whether a minister in the new cabinet or not, to work harder for the good of PNG.

“You will be a PNG minister and not a district minister, meaning, you there to serve others first.

“If you want to serve your district first, then my advice is that you opt out of Cabinet, because I will require 100 per cent attention to the country as we travel the road to 50 years and beyond.

PM Marape said the country had many outstanding issues and it required all MPs to attend to those tasks.

“I am presently going over our work over the last three years, and when the ministers are appointed, we will hit the ground running,” he said.

“Addressing law-and-order, fixing our education and health sectors, connecting our enabling infrastructure as well as growing our economy will be our core focus and I will have no time for complacency or politics.”