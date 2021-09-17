PM Acknowledges Efforts In Development

At the flag raising ceremony on Independence Hill yesterday morning, Prime Minister James Marape acknowledged the efforts of the country’s forefathers and all Papua New Guineans that work to contribute to the development of PNG.

Prime Minister Marape delivered the country’s 46th independence anniversary keynote address on the Independence Hill yesterday morning in the presence of political leaders, the disciplinary forces, members of the diplomatic corporation, schoolchildren and citizens who were able to attend the ceremony.

The flag raising ceremony was fitting and executed honorably by the girl guides and scouts and members of the PNGDF’s ceremonial guard.

Prime Minister Marape highlighted the country’s tumultuous journey to independence, the inconsistency of PNG politics, but most importantly paid respect to the forefathers of the sovereign state of PNG. In doing so, remembering the late Prime Ministers, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare and Sir Mekere Morauta.

The Prime Minister thanked PNG’s development partners for their continuous support. PM Marape’s main message in his address was to leave no Papua New Guinean behind.

“I appeal to the educated privileged few, the one percent and two percent of our country and our friends who reside in our country and do business, leave not my ordinary Papua New Guineans behind, pick them up, lift them up and take them along. Put them into the right places.”

The flag lowering ceremony was held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium yesterday afternoon.