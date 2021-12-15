PM Accepts Paita’s Decision

The images of which are currently being circulated on social media.

The Prime Minister said this while acknowledging that he was in receipt of an urgent letter from the Minister who asked to "step aside as Minister for National Planning in the spirit of good leadership" on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

"I have been officially made aware of this matter. Minister Paita has written to me to explain and ask to step aside to allow investigations to clear his name.

"I accept his request to step aside which is unprecedented. I will write to the Police Commissioner to set up an administrative inquiry to ascertain any illegality of this incident.

The Minister will be out of office until such time the report on this matter comes back to the PM’s Office.

"At this juncture, I want to commend the Minister - who, despite being a first-term MP and among the youngest - has shown responsible leadership by the consequential action he has taken,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that Minister Paita has immediately volunteered to step aside to allow the normal process to take place so any questions on this matter or in his leadership abilities can be cleared.

"I thank Minister Paita for this act of selflessness."