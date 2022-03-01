PM’s Tribute To Founding Father

In remembering him on the first anniversary of his passing, Prime Minister James Marape said the late Founding Father united the nation for over 4 decades.

“In life he united the nation and also in death, he united the nation,” stated the PM.

“It wasn’t easy, the last year we lived through.

“Of course, his passing was the biggest event that took place last year, but we were encouraged by the fact that the nation united.

“God save givim, God save kisim.

“As we celebrate the one year of his passing, let us truly value some of his fundamental characters he taught us; shepherding our nation through rough waters from 1975 up until his passing.

“He showed unity, he showed humility, he showed grace, he showed kindness, he showed tolerance; not just to his own family and his own people of East Sepik, but more importantly, he saw the greater nation as his children.

“May his good memories guide us as a nation.

“The country will not forget him. May his memory continue to inspire and guide the nation.”

(Picture by Ekar Keapu)