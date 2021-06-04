PLWDs Miss Out On Casting Votes

According to staff of the Centre, two ballot boxes were allocated for PLWDs to cast their votes as they would require special assistance in order to do so.

However, the ballot boxes were removed from the centre’s premises this morning at Hohola 1 and placed at the polling site opposite the rehab centre.

PLWDs make up approximately 15% of the population living in Moresby North West Electorate.

Many of them had no choice but to leave the rehabilitation center disappointed when they turned up to cast their votes. The found out that the two boxes allocated to them were removed from the center’s premises and placed in the open space, across the road from the center, where the general public at Hohola 1 were casting their votes.

Leading up to the polling date on Friday 4th June, arrangements between the centre and the Electoral Commission were made to accommodate PLWDs.

PNG Rehabilitation Centre Administrator Andrew Daniel said a representative from the Electoral Commission had visited the centre and advised them of the arrangements and told the representative to set up tables and chairs on polling day.

Many PLWDs cannot mark ballot papers without assistance; they rely heavily on the help of others.

PLWD Representative Peter Wasape said almost 9,000 eligible PLWD voters will now miss out on the Moresby North West By-Election.

He said, “As a person living with disability I am here to advocate on the rights of person with disabilities, especially their political participation because that is captured in the United Nationals Convention under rights of person with disabilities where the PNG government has ratified in 2012.”

Wasape also stated that the community has been denied their right to cast their votes and believes this was a deliberate effort to deter them from casting their votes.

The PNG rehabilitation centre has called on the government and the Electoral Commission to find a solution and appoint a separate date so they can still be able to cast their votes.