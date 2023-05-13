Please identify bean species: Officer

Sr Maborai made the call following the tragic death of four out of 11 students of an elementary school on Friday, May 5th, after consuming some beans that were believed to be planted by a local man.

Community health worker at the Poiyu aid post, Maxson Soso, could only do so much as the children had consumed the bean around midday, while their parents brought them to him around 6.30pm.

A brother and sister, and their cousin brother, were already unconscious and foaming at the mouth when he received them at dusk.

“I gave them injection but the three did not respond. The other child, who is the daughter of elementary schoolteachers, responded and cried.”

After 40 minutes, Soso noted that three of the children had stopped breathing. He applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation but to no avail.

The fourth little girl was still moving and crying, so Soso called Sr Maborai, who advised him to induce vomiting using a nasogastric tube.

“Bosmeri told me, I know it’s an aid post so if there’s no lubricant, use soap to lubricate the tube and push it down to her stomach,” said the CHW.

“I did that but she did not vomit because the bean had already been digested.

“I told her father, look for milk, but all the nearby canteens had run out of milk. This was another problem.”

The girl’s father returned with no milk, and a few minutes later, the small girl succumbed to the poison.

Sr Maborai said with the threat of confusing the bean species, the National Agricultural Research Institute and other relevant agriculture agencies need to help them identify what is edible and what plant should be avoided.

“Also, it would be better to advise the community to destroy the species they have not grown in their gardens, just to be on the safe side.”