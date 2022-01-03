Playwright Gets Script Published

The young playwright has made it with his stage play published by independent publisher Hibiscus Three. Andrew is the owner and Managing Director for Knack Theatre Studio Productions.

He is Victor was a stage play with bold statements to grasp people’s attention on GBV and LGBTQ community and steer them to being educated of a life either hidden behind closed doors, ridiculed by a society, all this and more leading to tragic ends, scarred moments and memories.

Andrew is a passionate advocator for laying sensitive matters out and making sure the message is received loud and clear.

With having his stage play published by independent publisher, Hibiscus Three, who have a social impact at the heart of their vision followed by enthusiastic support for PNG writers in their creative process from words to a published material, Andrew has been inspired to communicate awareness through his productions and now publication.

He says this year will bring forth more tear jerking and emotional moments and new a Cast that features talented Papua New Guineans who audition for their respective roles as early as March.

This year the talented playwright plans to stage settings of village funerals and traditional obligations that it entails and will add comedy to the mix of things. It is hoped that people will enjoy and be educated.