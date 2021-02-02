Play school evicted, headmistress assaulted

The Lae Play School has been forced to relocate its young students following Monday’s confrontation between Scout officials and the school’s current owner.

The Lae Play School has been in operation for 30 years. Fifty-three-year-old Ella Hall, a teacher from Australia, has been teaching there for 10 years. She purchased the establishment in December 2019 from its founder and former headmistress, Karen Quinn, who is a longtime Lae resident who had decided to retire.

Hall said the Lae Play School and the Morobe Provincial Scout Association had a symbiotic relationship for three decades with the learning centre paying rent to the association, as per the tenancy agreement.

Hall, who said she was never served any notice of eviction, went to school on Monday morning to resume their 2021 academic year only to find out that she and her staff had been locked out.

She said they attempted to enter the premises when one of the officers, in Scout uniform, allegedly picked up her 80-year-old staff and threw him to the ground.

“We eventually got in and there was a gentleman who had some identification on him, but there’s probably eight or nine other people – there was a woman there – they were in full Scout uniform but there was no identification on them,” Hall stated.

The headmistress said the leader of the group, who kept repeating that they were from Port Moresby and did not know her, came right up to her face, at which she responded by pushing him away.

“He then grabbed me by the throat and was attempting to choke me. It got very heated. There was a lot of bad language.”

The commotion happened in front of the children and their parents.

Hall also suffered bruises to both arms after being manhandled by the female officer, who has already been identified.

Hall said after gaining access to their office, she was eventually told of an eviction notice. The notice, dated 2nd November, 2020, was addressed to the previous owner.

“And I explained to them that I had an agreement with the Morobe Provincial Scout Association – we had for 30 years – I’ve got a lease, I’ve paid my three months in advance; they weren’t interested in that. They had some paperwork with them but they wouldn’t let me see it.”

Furthermore, the provincial chairman who has been liaising with the play school is currently out of the country.

Hall then showed the media a signed 2004 tenancy agreement between the former owner and the chairman of the provincial scout association, including a reviewed agreement dated January 1st, 2020.

On the other hand, the national administrator of the PNG Scout Association, Noel Pinda, said he had flown to Lae from Port Moresby to enforce the national executive committee’s decision for Quinn to vacate the property, only to find that the school has a new owner.

“That’s when we had the commotion that led to assault, as claimed by the other party,” Pinda said. “But basically I was just there to enforce that (eviction notice) because they have failed to vacate the property. We’re only here to recoup that portion of our property because we have future development plans for our property.”

Pinda delivered a letter, dated February 1st, to the Lae metropolitan superintendent to assist with the eviction. Whilst waiting for a response from his office, Pinda and his team locked out the Lae Play School teachers and staff, which led to the confrontation.

(Staff of the Lae Play School moving out of their classroom for the first time after thirty years)