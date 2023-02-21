Plans to realise township in Bautama

Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu’s plans are now on building a township at Bautama heading towards Hiri East.

“We also await tenders to publish in the next couple of weeks and we will be developing a Hiri-Koiari township at Bautama. I love the accommodation made available by our cousins Motu Koita Assembly but sooner or later we have to grow up and move on so we are already going to tender shortly.

“We look to develop the commercial amenities that come with it and the police station and hopefully a small court house,” said Iduhu.

He is also looking towards improving the roads in the electorate. Stating that roads are yet to be certified and the District Development Authority have been following up for weeks now to grant the electorate with awarded procurement certificates.

“The roads in our district are at the stage of APC…There must be a certification of committee chaired by the secretary of Treasury and secretary of finance where they sit together twice every week and determine whether there is money physically available in their accounts to finance projects or not.

“It has now been six weeks, we follow up almost every day, so while district officers are hard at work chasing these APC certification before we can send the contracts for clearance so that’s the only hold up,” he stated.