 

Plans for Morobe’s new capital city

BY: Marysila Kellerton
14:47, January 12, 2023
Morobe Province Governor, Luther Wenge during question time in Parliament this week announced his administration’s plans to relocate the capital city from Lae to Nadzab.

During the Parliament sitting on Tuesday 10 January 2023, Governor Wenge made this announcement when thanking the government for providing K150 million for the land expansion program to be carried out by the Department of Lands & Physical Planning.

“We are considering moving the capital of Lae city, capital of Morobe, in the city of Lae to Nadzap.

“We are going to make that announcement very shortly,” said the Governor.

Governor Wenge expressed that before the move can happen, purchase of land by the government from traditional landowners needs to take place.

