Plans for 24-hour Womayen Market

This market will serve the Yangoru-Saussia District and the people from both East and West Sepik Province who use the Sepik Highway.

In a meeting this afternoon with the Minister for International Trade and Investment and Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, the Head of UN Women PNG Country Office, Adekemi Ndieli said the UN Women was excited and happy to partner with the Yangoru-Saussia DDA, to help with the technical support for the design and the construction of the market and also with all the soft part like training and development of the mothers and the management of the market

“It is not only about the hard part which is the design and construction that is important but so is the soft part which includes proper management of the market to make it a safe and sustaining project,” said Minister Maru.

He further stated: “UN Women have a lot of experience in helping with the establishment and development of markets around the world. They also co-partnered in the establishment of the Gordons and Kimbe markets. The UN Women work with developing partners like the Australian Government, New Zealand Government, and the Government of Japan to co-fund the development of markets that are tailored to meet the needs of women and also to cater for the market to be climate resilient. They are also big on being environmentally friendly and to have green markets.”

“We are very happy that they are partnering with us on the Womayen market project. Their expertise and experiences including project management and the highest level of governance is what we need for this market project to succeed. The cost of the Womayen market is estimated at K5 million,” Minister Maru added.

The work on Womayen market project will commence next week with the launching to be held on Monday. Ndieli said she was excited to attend the launching.