Planning Crucial

This is according to Simon Simoi, Director for Planning for the Madang Provincial Administration who is one of the participants at the National Planning conference that is currently being held in Port Moresby.

Mr Simoi expressed the need for proper planning in Madang and said this meet was a long time coming.

“Madang has so much potential to be more than it is now. We have put together our plans followed all the correct process and submitted them, but I am disappointed that nothing has been done in the last 10 years since we’ve launched the MTDP III plan.

“We need three things to make our plan successful and these are proper planning, finance to eventuate these plans and the human resources to carry out the plans,” he said.

Mr Simoi also encouraged all provincial planners to work together in planning and linking these development plans and tie it within their budgets.

“We must work as one because we are one country and can only move forward together as a nation.”

He looks forward in participating in the discussions and make sure to impart what he learns from the conference when he returns to Madang.