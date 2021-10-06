Planning for Better Education

SLIPs provide a roadmap for schools and identify priority areas for improvement and are developed locally by head teachers before being approved by school boards of management and parents.

To ensure this is done properly, the Pikinini Kisim Save (PKS) project ensures teachers and board members have the capabilities to deliver the best for their institution.

Buluma Elementary School head teacher, Russell Kamana is one of 817 teachers and head teachers in WNB who have benefited from the capability building sessions of the PKS project.

After attending in-service training on SLIPs in neighbouring Moramora village, Kamana and one of his senior teachers were able to create a SLIP that met the specific needs of Buluma Elementary and focuses on quality teaching.

“Our teachers now follow a much more structured lesson plan that can be easily adjusted depending on each class.

“The SLIP plan is a tool that helps us both academically and administratively. It is also good to have SLIP plans to guide the school board of management and administration for the running of the school,” said Mr Kamana.

In addition to professional development for teachers and new classroom resources, the project also promotes girls’ education, school leadership development training and adult literacy, bringing parents, school boards of management and local leaders together to collaborate on improving education.

“The parents are more aware of what the board and teachers are doing and can also have a bigger opportunity to contribute to their children’s education

“The SLIP has improved the female intake and most of our top students are girls,” he said.

Despite the progress to date, Mr Kamana insists their work yet completed, there are plans for projects related to school safety, teachers housing and infrastructure.

He hopes to create an environment conducive to high quality teaching and learning and for Buluma Elementary to be a case study for good school administration.

The Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership supports the PKS project and is implemented by CARE International in collaboration with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency PNG.