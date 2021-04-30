Plan to boost public service

This will assist public servants with the necessary skills and qualifications needed before they are appointed to executive positions in the public service.

Minister Sungi said this policy will instil a new culture in the public service and help weed out corruption in the system.

He said to support this, the Ministry of Public Service has produced a 30-year Human Resource Development Strategic Plan (2020-2050) to support the PNG Vision 2050 plan in delivering policies to guide the operations of the public service into the future.

The plan has been approved and will be launched soon.