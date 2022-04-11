Pioneer women graduate in Political Leadership

The graduation ceremony took place on Friday, 8th April.

This cohort of women are the first to pass through the Academy since its inception in 2021, representing subnational female politicians from 11 different provinces.

Reflecting on her experience in the Academy, Ruthie Watlen from New Ireland said, "The Academy added value to my leadership skills by helping me better understand my community and constituents.”

“I can push forward and have confidence in myself to influence other women that their opinions are as important as any men folk.”

The Academy was established through a partnership between the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG) and UN Women.

UN Women Country Representative, Themba Kalua said, “Both our organisations recognise that nurturing women's political leadership at the subnational level is critical to creating a leadership pipeline.”

“Women must be supported and provided with the tools that will propel their careers to the national stage.

“UN Women and PILAG are deeply committed to supporting Papua New Guinean women's active and meaningful political participation,” said Kulau.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance, Michael Barobe, reaffirmed PILAG’s commitment and preparedness to host the Political Leadership for Academy Women. He expressed great confidence that the partnership will pave the way for women in politics in Papua New Guinea.

The second cohort to participate in the Academy will commence their training in May 2022.