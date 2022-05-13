Pioneer GDP Recipients Certified

Billy Minata and Josephine Beni are pioneers of the Remington GDP initiative. Josephine Beni is the Inventory & Supply Assistant in the Logistics Department and Billy Minata is one of Internal Auditors in the Finance Department.

The Remington Group GDP is a four-year program that provides hands-on training and learning through exposure to different areas of the business. It allows a graduate to be matched with a mentor - who is an industry expert based on his or her skills and interests.

GDP Graduate Minata said, “Being a part of Remington’s GDP has enhanced my knowledge and skills. I have gained insight into how a company functions and runs in terms of processes like billings, logistics, finance, sales, etc.… and how a business positions itself in the market to compete and thrive.

“I believe this experience has equipped me with the necessary skill set to benefit my career and help me succeed in the long run.”

GDP Graduate Beni added, “There are times when I had to work especially after I was moved from the call center department down to logistics department. I had to work until 7pm/8pm and the late nights get a cab and go home. But in the midst of all of these, I’m actually really happy that I’ve gone through all of this.”

“We are fully invested in training Papua New Guineans. We have brilliant young Papua New Guineans coming through the ranks of our organization. While I am not a Papua New Guinean myself, I am a permanent resident of this fine country, and it gives me great pride to see Papua New Guineans come through our organisation as they learn and grow.

“The Remington Group to offers these young people opportunities that not only benefit them, but also their respective families and community. I am so proud and happy to welcome this fine group of young people to our team,” says Remington’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Goodwin.

The Remington Group emphasized that the organization is fully committed to contributing to the development of a vibrant national workforce and training Papua New Guineans by providing platforms such as The Apprenticeship and Graduate Development Programs.

“We are a 100 percent Papua New Guinean-owned organization, with a proud history of serving the Nation since 1948, and our passion lies in educating and nurturing Papua New Guineans through to senior management and leadership roles.”