Pilot rural student accommodation

The department’s executive manager from the project implementation division said they only started in 2016 when funding was redirected to them.

The recent opening of the Mutzing students’ duplex in Markham district was cause for celebration for the Lae School of Nursing.

The Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology partnered with the School of Nursing to see the project through, though it had taken six years to complete.

The executive manager of the DHERST project implementation division, Lisa Larry, said the department has learnt a lot from this pilot project.

“This is our first project with the Lae School of Nursing,” she said.

“In 2016, funds from the national government – that used to go to various departments for projects – started coming through to the department of higher education. So infrastructure funds started coming to us and we started coordinating.”

Larry outlined that though offsite student accommodation was not part of their infrastructural priorities, their views changed after they heard reports of students struggling to find housing when they go out for their rural practicum.

She further emphasised the need for local partnership, saying they were able to build the students’ accommodation at Mutzing because land was made available.

(The Lae School of Nursing’s Mutzing accommodation)