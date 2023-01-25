Pilot Project for ferry

He stated this during the partnership renewal for Rural Airstrip Agency of PNG and GoPNG yesterday.

“We also looking at trying to a pilot project for ferries to try and serve those ports as well because as you know Papua New Guinea has a lot of Maritime Provinces out there. Air services can cater for one part of the community but some segment of the communities will require ferries to get people from one island to another and moving produces or cargoes required for those communities as well. So we are looking at that as well to make sure that the holistic approach in terms of Connect PNG covers both air, road and sea,” he stated.

A ferry is a boat or ship for carrying passengers and goods, especially over a relatively short distance and as a regular service.

“As Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation it comes straight under my responsibility to make sure that we do facilitate that space and contribute to the Marape-Rosso government Connect PNG initiative,” Minister Schnaubelt said.