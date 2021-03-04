PILAG UPNG partnership

This was announced during the Official launch of the training program on Wednesday, 24th February 2021, at the PILAG’s Waigani Main Campus in Port Moresby.

The seminal arrangement is aimed at creating pathways for public servants to continue with their degree program at the University of PNG after obtaining their certificate and diploma qualifications at PILAG.

As a mandated public sector training provider in collaboration with the University of Papua New Guinea.

The joint partnership program in training was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on the 13th of November 2019 between PILAG and UPNG.

The Chief Executive Officer of PILAG, Michael Barobe, said the Institute is very happy with the partnership.

The PILAG’s selection committee did an impartial deliberation and selection on the 2021 applicants based on competencies and merit.

UPNG as the partner agency will co-facilitate the program starting this year, 2021 at the PILAG’s Waigani Campus.

Barobe said this is a significant and ground-breaking endeavour for PILAG.

PILAG has been training public servants in certificate and diploma courses and this seminal arrangement has created another pathway for public servants to get their degrees at UPNG.

PILAG CEO said they are adamant that this partnership and collaboration will pave the way for many more strategic and fruitful relationships that will promote the human capital development for the nation and the Pacific region at large.