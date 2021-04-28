PILAG SIGNS MOU

PILAG CEO Michael Barobe and ABG Acting Chief Secretary Shadrack Himata signed the MOU.

The MOU will pave way for Bougainville public servants to undergo training with PILAG in the near future. The ABG further sealed the agreement by presenting a cheque of K50,000 to PILAG.

Public Service Minister Joe Sungi told those who gathered that he believes the MOU binds features for training and development, therefore collaborating with PILAG is an option.

Sungi said the public service is often misunderstood but we exist because of Government policy as a result government provide services to the people.

ABG Minister for Public Service, Melvin Wilolopa said capacity building for the Bougainville public service machinery is important for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville in its current activities for self-determination.

The Bougainville Executive Council has also resolved to support programs under the MOU for the next three years through the annual budget appropriations.