PILAG Extends Training To EHP

Resis was grateful that the PILAG training program will be delivered to public servants in the district.

This initiative was realized when PILAG partnered with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Administration and the Unggai/Bena District Administration to come up with a funding of K45,000 which was handed over to the senior officer of PILAG in Goroka on Friday last week. The funding will kick-start the public servants’ training programmes in Eastern Highlands province.

Acting Provincial Administrator, Ipae Maniha who was present during the presentation, said many a time, public servants used to travel to Port Moresby to attend leadership and governance training.

“As the Acting Administrator of the province, I am delighted to bring PILAG into the province where it will deliver the training to upskill the public servants in their leadership and governance capacities so they deliver better services as leaders in the province,” Maniha said.

Chief Executive Officer of PILAG, Michael Barobe said this leadership and governance training is important because if employees and public servants participate in the training they can improve their service delivery in their work places.

He said when PILAG did the same thing in Bougainville, they delivered a very good training to the public servants there and it really helped them.

Barobe added that PILAG is now considering a training centre in the province because the training is a big enabler to move forward.