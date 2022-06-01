PIH Clinic launch

The health facility will support people working around Baruni road up to Motukea and surrounding communities.

This will be the third medical centre in Port Moresby for PIH.

PIH Board Chairman, Sir Moi Avei, stated that it was a privilege for the surrounding villages to not have to go far to reach a health facility.

Director & Consultant ophthalmologist at PIH, Dr. Amyna Sultan, stated that it was the hospital’s vision to develop a health system in all parts of the country.

The clinic will be open to the public from 8AM – 5PM, daily.

PIH will also expand its chain of clinics at AES Campus, Gerehu and Deloitte House in Town over the next few months to service its clients’ needs.