Philippines a key developer

During the inaugural Philippines-PNG Policy Consultation in Manila last week, both Tkatchenko and Foreign Affairs Secretary, Enrique Manalo spoke about increasing bilateral and multilateral engagements to further strengthen the historical bond between both countries. This is looking forward to the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations next year.

Secretary Manalo highlighted areas of cooperation in air services, tourism, labour, agriculture, fisheries and trade.

“I am pleased that trade and economic relations between the two countries is steadily increasing and should continue to expand and diversify. There are still vast untapped opportunities that can be further harnessed and developed by both countries through cooperation.” Said Manalo.

Both nations expressed commitment to enhancing economic ties, particularly in agriculture and fisheries, while also emphasizing the importance of upholding international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The desire to amplify our countries’ bonds received a further boost when Minister Tkatchenko and I signed a memorandum of understanding on Policy Consultation in November 2023 during the Apec meeting in San Francisco.”

Both Ministers believe that the inaugural policy consultation that will commence, is another milestone that can fully harness the potential of their friendship, strengthen exiting brotherly connections and identify further areas of cooperation.

“Philippines is committed to being a steadfast partner of PNG, a pathfinder, and peacemaker in promoting regional peace, stability and common prosperity under the framework of International Law”, said Manalo.