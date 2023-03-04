Phase 3 signed for regional waste management

The signing of the agreement was sealed between counterparts, Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) and the National Capital District Commission.

CEPA’s Director of Non-Renewable Division, Michael Wau said the project aims to improve public dumpsites in NCDC and four ULLGs in PNG.

“This program has been with us for the last five years or so and I understand this is going to be the 3rd phase. We are privileged to have JICA to help us through this very important project,” said Wau.

NCD City Manager, Ravu Frank stated that Waste is everybody’s business and was essential to begin work for phase 3.

“Phase 3 of the JPRISM project aims to support for improvement of public dumpsite at four ULLGs and support for development of expansion plan of Baruni Dumpsite and its implementation.

“After we sign the record of discussion all partners will work together once more to achieve the desired outputs under this project and within the five-year period,” Frank stated.

He added that in phase 1, NCDC were able to change the Baruni Dumpsite to a landfill site and strengthen capacity.

In Phase 2 a City-to-city cooperation agreement was signed as MOU between NCDC, and 4 ULLGs (Kokopo, Alotau, Lae, and Goroka).