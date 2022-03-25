PFP endorses first Morobean candidate

Pelgen is a long-time resident and businessman who will be contesting the Nawaeb Open seat.

Parliamentary leader and Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru, made the announcement in Lae on Thursday evening, where Pelgen was officially signed on.

Maru said the party will be endorsing 30 candidates for the 2022 national general elections; 29 will be male candidates while only one female candidate will be announced soon.

Maru further outlined that while the party was established in 2001 by former Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, he will not be contesting under their banner this year.