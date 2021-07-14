Petroleum Law Proposed

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan made this remark when opening the Extractive Industries Transparency Commission (EITC) Bill consultation for the New Guinea Island region in Kavieng recently.

The EITC Bill aims to establish the PNGEITI National Secretariat as a statutory body charged with the responsibility of promoting transparency and accountability in the mining and petroleum space.

Sir Julius, who is vocal on extractive industries benefits for local people said now is the time for all stakeholders to act in the best interest of deriving best value from PNG’s rich natural resource endowment is now.

A State Technical working group comprising the Department of Petroleum, State Solicitor, Internal Revenue Commission, Department of Personnel Management and the Department of Treasury are in Kavieng for a four days consultation for the New Guinea Islands region.

“Your coming to New Ireland is an honour for us to air our little experiences. The Extractive Industries Transparency Commission will go a long way to keep everyone honest.

“This is a world to share – if we do it right, there will be enough to go around. It is an honour to declare this gathering of important people charting the future of our Extractive Industries Transparency Commission Consultation Forum Open,” Sir Julius said.

Head of the PNGEITI National Secretariat, Lucas Alkan thanked Sir J for opening the workshop which is the first of regional consultations rolled out in the other three regions this year.

“On behalf of the State Working Group on this piece of legislation, I thank Sir J, one of our prominent statesmen for the support and for the welcome that we’ve received in New Ireland province where the consultation covering the NGI region is being held this week.

“The PNGEITI is a state initiative and it’s only fitting for the state working group on the proposed legislation and the instrumentalities involved in the process to have one of our founding statemen to show his support for this course,” Mr Alksan said.

The PNGEIT has been in operations since 2014, established effected by a NEC Decision and now we are moving into the next step in anchoring this extractive industry implementation and reporting process into PNG’s legal and administrative system.

“We thank the New Ireland Governor with its hardworking administration team for the support and the welcome that we have received from New Ireland. We look forward to a meaningful consultation in the coming days with all stakeholders from Government, Civil Societies and representatives from the resource companies host,.”