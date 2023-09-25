Petitioners told to respect court decision

Minister for Treasury and Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey made this call after the Supreme Court dismissed Glen Kiso's application for leave to review Judge George Manuhu's ruling that originally dismissed Kisos application.

Ling-Stuckey said his legal team were also exploring appropriate civil actions that can be taken against Kiso for defamatory, fabricating false allegations and malicious intent against him.

“The NGE 2022 was a free and fair election in New Ireland and especially, in peaceful Kavieng electorate.”