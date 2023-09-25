 

Petitioners told to respect court decision

September 25, 2023
Candidates who lost in the general election and failed to receive the mandate of the people, should recontest the National General Elections in 2027, instead of abusing the court of disputed returns provisions.

Minister for Treasury and Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey made this call after the Supreme Court dismissed Glen Kiso's application for leave to review Judge George Manuhu's ruling that originally dismissed Kisos application.

Ling-Stuckey said his legal team were also exploring appropriate civil actions that can be taken against Kiso for defamatory, fabricating false allegations and malicious intent against him.

“The NGE 2022 was a free and fair election in New Ireland and especially, in peaceful Kavieng electorate.”

