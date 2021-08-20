Personal Income Tax Vital To Economy

But he said working Papua New Guineans can get some reprieve through the government home ownership scheme with Bank South Pacific now available to them.

The Prime Minister was answering to Member for North Fly, James Donald this morning in Parliament who asked the Government to look into cutting down Personal Income Tax.

Even while acknowledging the many challenges the country is currently facing such as the global pandemic and its impact on the economy, Mr Donald, a Member of the Opposition went on to propose the cut.

Prime Minister Marape thanked individual tax paying Papua New Guineans for their fortitude in holding up the national budget as the country continues to ride some of its toughest times yet.

“Personal Income Tax remains as the country’s highest tax earner, above Corporate Tax and Goods & Services Tax (GST), together contributing between K10 billion-K11 billion every year to the national budget,” the Prime Minister revealed.

He stated that even then, this is still short in meeting the development expenditure budgetary target at about K19 billion per year, forcing working Papua New Guineans to still shoulder the burden of paying taxes.

But the Prime Minister is optimistic that with the current work done at the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), under the leadership of Sam Koim to broaden the tax base to capture the ‘black economy. Those companies and individuals who have been evading paying tax.

He is positive reducing PIT can soon happen, quite likely in the next five to six years.

“At this stage, we cannot make this very critical call. We cannot afford to reduce the PIT. Any person in the Opposition can say you can, but when you are in Government, you will realize the need for the Development Budget has picked up and is above the money that we generate,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “Of the K10 billion to K11 billion that we make every year, around K6.5billion on average, goes to salaries alone (Parliament, Judiciary, Public Service, Bougainville); K2 billion to K3 billion to recurrent budget (power, water, utilities). That’s a total of K8billion to K9 billion alone for recurrent expenditure.

“It will be irresponsible of me to try to appease everyone by saying ‘Yes, we can look at cutting tax’. Our country needs to collect all the revenue we need to collect.”

But the Prime Minister gave the reassurance that, soon in the near future, this is possible as the Government is now “bringing into the radar more taxpayers, especially those companies and individuals who operate in the ‘Black Economy’.

“We are also becoming aggressive to plough back more revenue into the country from our resource projects. This work will take the next two to three years and hopefully around 2025 or soon after, we can look at slashing workers tax or PIT,” said PM Marape.

In the interim, the Prime Minister is urging working Papua New Guineans in both the public service and private sector to take advantage of government-supported schemes established to add to their livelihood such as the BSP First Home Ownership Scheme.

The BSP scheme allows a 4 per cent interest rate and a 40-year lending period for employees within the country.

“We are demobilising underdeveloped state land throughout the country to pass to you workers to partner banks like BSP for housing. The Government will give free land to both public and private workers who pay tax so you can build your house. This is the Government’s way of saying, Thank You.”