Performance ‘not pleasing’

He outlined that from the 45 major crimes that were reported last month, only two arrests were made.

“For minor crimes reported for the month of February, we had 183, arrests – 45 and pending, 138,” he said.

“My question here is, does this reflect what we are doing?

“This reflects poorly on our performance, I must say.

“If I have been fighting hard with police headquarters to bring you fuel – now you have fuel of your own – I do not expect these results.

“These results should be much, much better.

“You have your own fuel to provide service to the people. This is not good enough.

“You work or you ship out; find another job.

“If I can play my part, you have to play your part as well.

“Let’s all work together to improve on these very terrible results.”