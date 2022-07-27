Pepson Calls For Royal COI on Elections

Pepson has called on the next Government to institute a Commission of Inquiry to establish the facts around the organization and conduct of the 2022 National Elections with a key focus on the facts that led to violence that erupted especially in Port Moresby, Hela and Enga provinces.

“The magnitude of violence seen in the nation's capital shocked not only the nation, but the South Pacific region and beyond. The political leadership of this nation must take serious note of these dramatic developments and address the fundamental issues confronting this country. These are symptoms of some serious terminal cancer eating away at the fabric of our society. The responsibility to fix it lays squarely at the feet of the political leadership of this country. Our leaders must be serious with the daunting challenges confronting this nation. Nobody will do that for us, not even Australia, China or anybody else.”

Pepson said the level of violence witnessed during this election is unprecedented.

“Extreme atrocities were committed in Hela, Enga and elsewhere, lives were lost. It cannot be business as usual. It's a wakeup call for the leaders, no matter which political party you belong to. PNG cannot be allowed to degenerate into a failed state.”

“After so many experiences of near failed elections, one would have thought that by now, the Electoral Commission had seen enough to conduct a better one in 2022 elections, but that was not to be.

“It started late, peoples’ names were not in the electoral common roll, and people voted multiple times moving from one polling booth to another. Vote buying was rampant, and many other irregularities” he said.

“Secondly, the COI should establish what and who caused the violence, and thirdly make recommendations for the way forward for future national elections.

“This will demonstrate the commitment of the new Government to solve the unending pain and suffering faced constantly by the people of PNG during national elections, 2022 being the worst. This is my plea to the new Government,” concluded Pepson.