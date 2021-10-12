People urged to change mindset

Minister Wong said that we are our own worst enemy and have become complacent listening to negative feedback on social media, talking about how evil the vaccine was and how this disease will not kill us when it got here.

“Like just the other day I saw on Facebook, a very senior doctor said that, ‘how can we take the vaccination if we don’t understand the vaccine?”

He added that it was negative to say such things and that when you are a doctor putting out vaccines to people, any kind of vaccine, is to help people.

Wong commended NCD PHA’s biggest advocator who goes by Janet. Janet has been helping people get vaccinated, advising them how she had not experienced any severe side effects. He thanked her for doing the right thing.

“We have to change that mindset. We can’t keep babying our people. People have now seen what is happening in Goroka and that should change a lot of people’s minds about the vaccine, (and) about the virus,” said Wong.