People lacking economic improvement

Leader of People First Party and Member for Yangoru Sausia, Richard Maru said, “We are endowed with so much natural resources, yet poor in terms of income and wealth distribution.

“Despite our efforts, PNG’s socio-economic development indicators continue to remain poor. 85% of our people in rural areas face unimaginable hardships and the welfare and wellbeing of these majority is the focus of our party.

“Opportunities go begging because of a lack of vision and direction in leadership and our meagre financial resources despite our vast natural resource endowments,” he said.

He said PFP aims to translate opportunities into socio-economic values through its comprehensive policies.

“After all, political instability and weak party system without ideologies is a key factor undermining policy stability, continuity, planning and development in PNG,” said Maru.

Meantime, Maru said PFP fully supports the Marape-led Government until 2022 national elections. He believes it is critical to have political stability during these most challenging and uncertain times of COVID-19 and economic downturn that is hurting the people and the economy.