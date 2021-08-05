Pending cases backlog

Following calls to speed up the judicial process of cases, the Judicial and Legal Services appointed nine new Acting Judges.

The judges were sworn in today at the Government House.

The Acting judges include; Acting Judge Nerrie Eliakim, Acting Judge Tracey Ganaii, Acting Judge Laura Wawun-Kuvi, Acting Judge Irene Ann Mugugia, Acting Judge Camillus Jacob Sambua, Acting Judge Emma Wurr, Acting Judge Michael Thoke, Acting Judge Gertrude Tamade and Acting Judge Gerhard Victor Linge.

“There are cases that date back to seven years ago.

“We will be asking them to work hard and write decisions and deliver them in a timely manner”, added Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika.

The Chief Justice said three of the Acting Judges will be assigned as residential Judges to Hagen, Wewak, Daru and Kerema, following the recent death of three Judges early this year.

In addition, they will take up posts of two Judges that will retire at the end of the year.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said the renewal of their contracts will depend on their performance within this 12-month period.