PEC Approves Election Sub-Committee

The PEC recently held a meeting on Tuesday 2 November, approving the set-up of a sub-committee of three members, Deputy Governor, Sammy Missen, Chairman for Law and Order, Edwin Maigen and Chairman for Transport & Infrastructure, Clement Mosson to work with the Provincial Election Steering Committee.

The steering committee will hold weekly briefings with the sub-committee primarily to clear doubts about Election Form 11 for new enrolments and updating of the election roll by unauthorized persons.

Political, financial and legal implications in the 2022 National General Election submission must also be clarified to ensure a clean and fair election in New Ireland Province.

The reported status of COVID-19 in New Ireland totals to three deaths last year and six in the province during the last four weeks.

The PEC have endorsed and approved the New Ireland Province Containment plan for COVID-19 for the next two weeks for review afterwards and the exercise will be funded under the COVID-19 allocation from the Government.

Meanwhile, the New Ireland Government will be holding its budget sitting on 15 December.