A Peaceful Easter

According to the Police, the station of the Cross Walk which began on Good Friday, was conducted peacefully with no major or minor incident reported due to the high visibility of all police units in the city.

Outgoing NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said on Saturday, Sunday, and today police reports revealed that there were minor crimes and incidents occurred, which was attended to by the police.

“For traffic cases, only a few minor traffic offenses were committed, however only one serious accident was reported and it was investigated by traffic police. Otherwise, no fatal accidents occurred,” he said.

Sika said, there were no alcohol-related incidents reported. Most licensed liquor operating stores, canteens, and trade stores were observant of the liquor ban but only a few may have illegally operated, which was not reported to the police.

He said the Boroko metro cell was controlled and coordinated, limited to serious cases only.

“Other minor cases were addressed at respective police stations throughout the city through mediation due to the lack of capacity or space in the cell,” he said.

Sika said above all this year Easter was celebrated in good spirits in the city.

The Metsupt thanked the police personnel for their tireless efforts to make sure the Easter Period is celebrated peacefully, and thanked the residents of Port Moresby for adhering to the laws, during this year’s Easter celebration.

“I am grateful for my men and women in blue for being dedicated to policing services that they have rendered throughout this special occasion by keeping the lawlessness to the lowest level, Sika added.