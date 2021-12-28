Peaceful Christmas In Madang

Madang Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang said police are yet to confirm from other areas outside of Madang town if they celebrated peacefully.

He said there were minor alcohol-related reports that was reported to the police who had responded immediately, this was handled according to the severity of the incidences. Police said that arrests were made or perpetrators sent home depending on how they behaved.

PPC Rubiang said as usual, police were targeting settlements because they still brewed, sold and consumed homebrew.

“I thank the Madang people for a peaceful Christmas celebration and I look forward to the same in the New Year. Madang will change if individuals change their drinking habits, teach their children to be at home, behave well and do things according to the law.”

He called on the leaders of each communities in the province to take ownership of law and order problems during the New Year period.

PPC Rubiang said police will continue with the festive season operation and will be traveling around the villages along the North and South Coast Roads to maintain police presence. He also thanked the police officers who had been working day and night to maintain peace in the community.

“The people of Madang have shown their support for the festive season operation and they will expect us to provide the security they need.”