Peace Ceremony At Double Cross

According to the report released by the Oro Provincial government, the houses were destroyed after youth at Double Cross stoned the Provincial Administrator’s official vehicle, and shattered one of the windows.

In retaliation, Magei mobilized other youths from the town area, went back to Double Cross and ransacked the entire settlement, burning down the houses in the process.

On Monday, 30th August, Magei and the youths met with the affected families and settlement leaders, to reconcile.

“Let’s all work together to solve this issue,” said administrator Magei.”

A community spokesman thanked the Provincial Administrator for taking the lead in initiating peace.

Magei admitted he is subject to the law and has claimed responsibility for the damage caused and the accusations leveled against him.

‘’There is a process of the law and so whatever the conclusions of the process of the law is, I will accept,” said Magei.

The Provincial Administrator has identified a new area to resettle the affected families. The location they had been at before their houses were destroyed, is a buffer zone belonging to Higaturu Oil Palm.

Meanwhile Police and authorities are in search of the culprits who damaged the government vehicle, while mediation for peace continues between both parties.

Story published by Cathy Undaba – UPNG Journalism student