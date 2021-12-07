Payroll System Before Audit

The review will run over a 6-month period and will cover the effectiveness of the Public Service current payroll system and its Human Resource Framework and recommend corrective action.

SPCPSR&SD Chairman and Oro Governor, Gary Juffa in a statement said over many years the country, taxpayers, many governments and public servants themselves have raised strong opinions on the integrity of the Public Service Payroll.

He said at the Budget 2022 sessions last week, the matter was raised as a national concern.

“This issue was raised with me late last year as Chairman of the reconstituted SPCPSR&SD. We as a Committee have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to activate momentum to secure an independent status update by an independent internationally recognized firm,” said Juffa.

Global audit giant, Deloitte, through public tender, has been awarded the contract to carry out the audits. The contract was signed yesterday.

The Department of Personnel Management will be the lead government agent to facilitate Deloitte.

However, Juffa said that the Special Parliamentary Committee would ensure through its sub- committee that there exists accountability by all parties that the milestones and independence of the Review are achieved.

He said implementing the recommendations of this Review would be a solid basis to modernize the public service payroll system and save substantial amounts of money.

“About 130,000 public servants will be paid more than K6 Billion in the 2022 Budget- many have asked the question- For what? Why is it that for every year for the last 10 years we have hundreds of Millions of Kina in overruns in public service salaries and emoluments?”

“Either someone cannot draft budgets or someone is just adding people onto the public payroll at will or ghosts have appeared through ghost holes. Either way, it has to stop,” Juffa added.