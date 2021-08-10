Payout Ready For LOs

The Mineral Resources Development Company made this announcement in Hela Province last Saturday.

Managing Director for the Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC), Augustine Mano explained that the K3.76 million was made up of K1.5 million in equity from 2014 to 2016 and K2.2 million in royalty from 2014 to 2018.

These payments follow the completion of bank account opening for each benefitting clan, and the appointment of a director to the board.

The actual payment to landowners will be made this Wednesday into the 174 beneficiary clan accounts. Segments 2 and 3 consists of 174 benefitting clans.

These areas are part of the eight segment areas, which are PNG LNG project impacted area.

Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua, in addressing the people of Hela said, the payment is not about money, but instead about how these services will reach the people.

MRDC says the payment will be made to area landowners from Segments 2 and 3 of the PNGLNG Pipeline license No. 4 area, which covers the Benaria & Homo-Paua regions of Hela.

Meanwhile, MRDC also opened a double classroom for Yanguri Primary Schoo, a rural community in Erave, Southern Highlands.