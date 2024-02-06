Payment of SOE allowances processed

The officers are mostly for the NCD personnel for whom the Department of Finance and Bank of South Pacific are processing payments at present.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) Human Resource Division has confirmed that the need to process allowances in two tranches is a result of administrative delays by zone commanders in submitting relevant paperwork.

As a consequence, and after allowance are paid respective zone commanders will be required to provide details on why delays occurred and potentially face administrative action.

Police Commissioner David Manning said the country expects police to get out and go do their job.

Manning said the same is expected of the zone commanders and administrative staff who should be ensuring their personnel are properly supported.