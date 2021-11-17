Payment Issue Delays Road Works

The Lae MP’s office reported that payment from the Finance Department is yet to be made to the Department of Works.

Morobe Provincial Works Manager, Samson Apai, said the delay is a result of the nationwide issue with the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The IFMS was disabled following a ransomware attack on the Finance Department on October 22nd. Because of this, payments from government departments and agencies have been stalled.

“DoW is working closely with the financial department to get not only Dekenai but all our other contractors paid,” stated Ipai.

Dekenai will resume as soon as they are paid, hopefully in a week’s time.

“We have advised contractor Dekenai Constructions to continue to maintain the bypass roads so that traffic flow is smooth with minimal disruptions,” added the Works manager.

Member for Lae, John Rosso, says he is in close consultation with Dekenai, DoW and the Finance Department to ensure the issue is rectified and work recommences soon.

In the meantime, road users are advised to exercise patience and follow road signs in place during this time.

(Kamkumung Road file picture)