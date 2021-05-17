Pawut defend NIPG

The recent announcement by the member for Namatanai and Forest Minister, Walter Schnaubelt to undertake a criminal investigation into the alleged misuse of K400 million Lihir Royalty Funds has not come down well with the New Ireland Provincial administrator.

In a statement, the administrator said he rejects the claim by the open member, defending that the New Ireland Provincial Administration complied with all the public service processes when acquitting public funds.

He said there are Government institutions which should be investigating matters of this sort like the Auditor General Office and Ombudsman Commission who will report then report the findings for Police investigations.

Pawut said to order investigation into this matter based on allegations only seems to him as an abuse of normal national public service processes and requirements.

He added that the Auditor General, during the period between 2007 and 2016 have undertaken an audit and that the provincial government has not been found to have breached the law during this period.

Pawut said the provincial administration have also provided financial information to the Auditor General Office for the period 2017-2019 and are waiting for an external audit to be undertaken.