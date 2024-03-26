Paving way for progress through partnership

The signing ceremony brought together key stakeholders from Believe Global and the Unggai Bena District, fostering a productive dialogue between Kinoka Feo and Believe Global CEO, Neil Smith. Both parties expressed unwavering enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing their shared vision for a prosperous future for the nation.

This landmark agreement underscores their joint commitment to advancing community welfare and fostering growth in the region.

The MoU was signed in Port Moresby on March 25, 2024 and sets forth a collaborative effort to establish community hubs within the district. These hubs will serve as vital centres for delivering essential rural services and conducting leadership training programs.

The overarching goal is to instigate a positive transformation in mindset and capacity-building, particularly among the youth of Papua New Guinea.

Under this partnership, a diverse array of programs will be tailored to meet the unique needs of each community. From maternal health services to initiatives promoting economic empowerment, the initiatives aim to address pressing issues while nurturing local talent and potential.

Rather than dwelling solely on challenges, both MP Kinoka and Neil Smith are aligned in their focus on the boundless possibilities and potential inherent in Papua New Guinea's people.

With the formalization of the partnership, Believe Global and the Unggai Bena District are poised to embark on a journey of impactful change.

They are eager to commence the implementation of initiatives that will bring tangible benefits to the communities they serve, marking the beginning of a promising chapter in the region's development trajectory.