PAU Celebrates 15 Scholars in Midwifery Program

Among the graduates, Marshella Kailou Masiu stood out, clinching the prestigious PNGAusPartnership Prize for her outstanding academic prowess and leadership skills.

Marshella, having spent a decade as a general nurse, expressed the challenges of returning to school but emphasized the transformative power of the scholarship: "I’ve learned that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I’m excited to get back into the field and help expectant mothers and their babies.”

These newly minted midwives, equipped with their Australia Awards education, are set to contribute to the ongoing

efforts in reducing childbirth injuries and enhancing maternal healthcare in Papua New Guinea.

Their graduation adds to the network of over 700 midwives who have benefited from the Australia Awards In-PNG Scholarships since 2012, solidifying the program's role in shaping a healthier future for mothers and children in the region.