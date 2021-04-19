Patrol boats decommissioned

The ceremony took place at the Patrol Boat Base at the HMPNGS Tarangau in Lombrum, Manus Province.

The decommissioning paves way for the Guardian Class Patrol Boats.

This includes HMPNGS Ted Diro and NUSHIP Rochus Lokinap, which sailed into the country last Tuesday.

The last three Pacific Class Patrol Boats to be decommissioned were HMPNGS Dreger, HMPNGS Seadler and HMPNGS Moresby.

Captain (Navy) Philip Polewara stood in for the Commander of Defence Force Major General Gilbert Toropo as the guest of honour during the decommissioning.

Speaking at the solemn ceremony signifying the end of active service for the three sister patrol boats, Captain (Navy) Polewara thanked all the commanding officers and men who served on the three ships.

“Thank you for service and the sacrifice you and your family have made,” Captain Polewara said.

“I know there’s some other jobs that you wanted but you chose to serve in the PNGDF and in the Navy. I just want to say thank you.”

Polewara said it was a great honour but one with sadness to preside over the occasion of decommissioning of the three vessels which, like humans, have reached the compulsory retirement age.

“As we too go through compulsory retirement age, ships too go through CRA,” Polewara said.

Of the four patrol boats, while HMPNG Rabaul, which was decommissioned two years ago was built first, HMPNGS Dreger was the most operational ship in the fleet.

It steamed 383177. 17 nautical miles in a total of 73000195.85 hours underway since commissioning on the 11 October 1987, clocking 34 years of loyal service.

“These miles and hours did not come easily. It is a reflection of the loyalty, dedication, commitment and sacrifice of those who served on them and also our families who have to put up with the challenge when the fathers are away. Today mothers too will be sailing on these ships,” Captain Polewara said.

Captain Polewara emphasised that the ships were their homes away from home and their workplace, away and alongside and also a coffin set for a noble sea burial should they meet their fate on high seas.

He also thanked those who have kept the ships afloat to carry the symbol of sovereignty and represented the government to very remote islands and atolls within the PNG waters.

“They flew the flag and carried the stamp of authority to these isolated places. Throughout their service HMPNG ships have been at the forefront of national positions, be it national elections, fisheries patrols, sovereignty patrols, remote area visits or major naval exercises. They served a common purpose of defending our nation’s interest and spreading peace and prosperity across the seas in our nation, our region and our world in tandem with our partners,” he said.

Captain Polewara also acknowledged the support from the Manus Provincial Administration, National Fisheries Authority, Department of Defence and the Government and people of Australia.

The decommissioned vessels have been stripped and fuel drained.

They await their final leg of the journey to the graveyard in Cairns, Australia.