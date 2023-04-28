Patrick Aims For Second Degree

Patrick, accompanied by a very proud mother, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting And Finance, through the Southern Cross University (SCU) Program offered at the University.

An overwhelmed Patrick spoke of the challenges of managing his time between Digicel Cup and studies.

“Yeah, it was tough. At first I thought it was easy, but then I had to manage time between Digicel Cup and schooling. I had a lot of challenges but through my friends, family, my lecturers, and the online sessions I had, it made it easier for me to complete my studies.”

He added that it was a huge relief, and a mixture of emotions, but he was glad to be ending this positive chapter in his life.

When asked what the next chapter is, an all smiling Patrick said while everyone would be out looking for jobs, he aims to pursue a second degree and continue his rugby league career.