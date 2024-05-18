Patitab Elementary School reopens after five years

New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan visited the school on Friday 17 May 2024, declaring the provincial government’s support of K100, 000 towards building of a new double classroom and more importantly education services to the children of Ward 17 in the Lovongai LLG.

Sir Julius who initiated peace talks among the Lovongai warlords in the area in 2020, told the people of Patitab and neighboring villages of Meterangkang, Volpua, Tikimalais, Patilangan, Nusavung, Patilingei and Kulilos who gathered at the Patitab Elementary School that, “where freedom is not, that is my home.”

The Governor reiterated his government’s pledge to reach the unreachable and most vulnerable. Even when peace is restored in the area, the scars left from the absence of schools can last for years after the violence is over.

He said his vision is to make New Ireland great, starting with the children under his government’s free and subsidized education in the Malagan Declaration Forward and New Ireland Declaration.

“I want to congratulate you on the reopening of your Elementary School this year after the five-year conflict. This is where you start the journey of your education and prepare yourself for the life in the future as you grow up.

“New Hanover has had problems with keeping peace and order. Many people have been killed, many people are without homes, and terror and fear reigns. This is one of the things that good education can deal with and make New Hanover great again.”

The Governor congratulated school teacher Daniel Lasvut and LLG President Andrew Minkiong for initiating the reopening of the school early this year including building of the teacher’s house and or continuing peace talks amongst the factions.

He further praised President Minkiong for his dedication in supporting the Chan-Missen Government build the Lovongai LLG chamber and New Hanover Unity Road, while thanking community and church leaders in the once notorious Ward 17 area of Lovongai LLG for accepting change for development CEO for Education Mr. Apelis Benson.

Apelis said education is the key and is the future of New Ireland.