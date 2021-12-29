Patients Travelled Far And Wide

On December 13, a team of 29 trekkers trekked from Kegesuglo in Simbu to Bundi to conduct a 14-day rural medical patrol through the foundation’s annual ‘Travel2Change’ program.

The team included a medical doctor, a physio, two registered nurses and 11 community health worker (CHW) students of Kundiawa CHW Training Institution and trek members of Kumura Foundation.

From Snow Pass, Upper Bundi, to Tawiya, Lower Bundi, the team saw and treated over 700 patients, referred over 30 patients and also ran out of medical supplies.

With four more areas of Lower Bundi to cover before December 30th, the Simbu Provincial Health Authority assisted with more medical supplies.

Vincent Kumura, the Director of Kumura Foundation, said: “We could not have done this without them and our other supporting partners like Mapai Transport, who supported us with a vehicle for logistics, and the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, our major sponsor.”

The ‘Travel2Change’ trek team then moved on to remote Safi, Lower Bundi, in the Ramu Valley Plains at the foothill of Mt Otto.

Over 1,500 patients have been treated during the campaign, with over 60 referrals.

Director Kumura said: “Bundi LLG is so vast with Lower Bundi spreading across the vast Ramu Valley. We managed to transport sick patients from far and near to clinic sites.

“It’s wet season and some villages cannot be reached due to heavy floods and multiple unabridged waterways.

“People came from Usino by motor boat up Ramu River, crossed Ramu River by canoes, walked miles, came by several truckloads from the Ramu Nickel Mine Relocation, which doesn’t have a clinic facility.

“Most of these patients have no hope for proper treatment due to lack of finances and lack of access to better health facilities nearby.

“We conducted minor surgeries to stitching big cuts, treating ulcers, hernia, malaria, scabies, draining fluids out of swollen legs, made referrals and more.

“Wherever you are, you can be rest assured that your kind heart has impacted over 1,000 lives this Christmas thorough our ‘Travel2Change’ campaign in remote and challenging Bundi, Madang Province.

“Thank you for believing in our work and for supporting us. God bless you, your health, everything and keep well.

The team is now camping at Madang Resort’s Sugeng Aben, supported by Sir Peter Barter and the Melanesian Tourism Services.

Their capstone review program for 2021 is currently underway at the resort’s “Sana Room”.