Passengers saved in H’way accident

Acting Provincial Police Commander, Senior Inspector Patterson Birigi said the accident happened between 11 and 11.45 pm and the police officers were notified and responded to the scene to make sure the passengers and the vehicles were safe.

According to the police brief, the vehicles involved in the accident were traveling from two different directions, one was traveling into Port Moresby from Kerema while the other PMV was travelling out of Port Moresby when they collided.

He said a fallen tree had blocked off the road that obstructed one of the vehicles causing the accident.

PPC Birigi said the passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital while the police officers remained at the scene until the two trucks were towed away.

Meantime, National Capital District and Central police have reported more than five traffic accidents at different locations around the city since Friday.

According to police records, most accidents happen during the weekends and many of the drivers that are involved in these accidents are drivers who drive under the influence of liquor.